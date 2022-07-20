Jalen Rose Shuts Down Proposed Kevin Durant Trade For Celtics

NESN Logo Sign In

The Kevin Durant sweepstakes have been on a non-stop track for about a month, with every team under the sun being linked to the 12-time All-Star — including the Boston Celtics.

On his ESPN show “Jalen & Jacoby”, NBA analyst Jalen Rose played the role of Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks and reacted to a proposed trade by co-star David Jacoby.

“Let’s talk about inflation,” Rose said. “Just a few years ago, Oklahoma City got FOUR first-round picks for Paul George. Right now the Utah Jazz — who just got a few picks for Rudy Gobert — are asking for that for Donovan Mitchell. If (the Celtics) want Kevin Durant, you’re not going to see a first-round pick for a decade.

“Now Jaylen Brown, he’s incredible. So if you can give me him and say, Jayson Tatum, then we may be able to make this happen.”

Now, you may be wondering what the hypothetical offer was.

Jacoby — playing the role of Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens — offered Rose and the Nets Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, Grant Williams and three first-round picks.

That proposal likely would not work, as the money wouldn’t match and Boston would find themselves deep into the luxury tax. However it is interesting to consider what the possibilities would be with KD in Boston. Maybe they could make the best offer.