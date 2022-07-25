Jaylen Brown Sends Ambiguous Tweet Amid Kevin Durant Trade Rumors

NESN Logo Sign In

Jaylen Brown was a popular topic of conversation within NBA Twitter on Monday, and we’re not talking about folks commenting on his unconventional pool workout.

The Celtics star was looped into trade chatter when it was reported Boston has “engaged” the Nets in conversations centered around Kevin Durant. In fact, Boston reportedly already made a trade offer to Brooklyn that included Brown as the centerpiece.

Reports from top NBA insiders Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania, as well as common sense, make it pretty clear that the Celtics will need to send Brown to Brooklyn if they want to acquire Durant. Brown might have addressed this developing situation when he tweeted “Smh” less than four hours after Charania reported on Boston’s rejected offer for Durant.

Of course, Brown is no stranger to hearing his name floated in trade rumors and hypotheticals. From Durant to Anthony Davis, the 25-year-old guard effectively always is brought up any time the Celtics are linked to an NBA superstar.

Brown, who was an All-Star in 2021 and helped spearhead Boston’s march to the 2022 Finals, has improved in each season since he joined the Celtics in 2016. And at this point, the list of players who Brad Stevens and company would feel comfortable trading Brown for probably is very small.

Unfortunately for Green Teamers who want to see Brown rocking a Celtics uniform for the foreseeable future, Durant might be one of those players.