Jayson Tatum Comments On Celtics’ Reported Kevin Durant Trade Talks

Kevin Durant trade talks have been one of the biggest stories of the offseason, especially in Boston.

The Celtics were reportedly involved in acquiring the Nets star in a deal including Jaylen Brown. The talks then stalled after Brooklyn wanted Marcus Smart and multiple draft picks in the deal.

Tatum was at the premiere of the Showtime documentary “Point Gods” in New York City on Tuesday and reacted to the report.

“I don’t think anything of it,” Tatum told reporters, per video from The New York Post’s Jared Schwartz. “I just play basketball.”

Brown had a simple reaction to the reported trade talks Monday. Durant would be a vital addition to the Celtics, who traded for Malcolm Brogdon and signed Danilo Gallinari in the offseason. But many question whether it’s worth trading away Brown.

“I played with him during the Olympics,” Tatum told reporters when asked about the idea of playing with Durant. “He’s great player. But that’s not my decision. I love my team. I love the guys that we got. I don’t know if that report is true or not.”

Tatum added: “I love our team. Like I said, I just go out there and play with my teammates.”