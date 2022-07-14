Jayson Tatum Reveals Favorite Baseball Player, Among Other Random Facts

Jayson Tatum took to Twitter on Wednesday night for a quick Q&A.
He tackled various topics — some more random than others — and overall offered fans an opportunity to fire away one month removed from the Boston Celtics’ NBA Finals loss to the Golden State Warriors.
Among the takeaways:
Tatum’s favorite baseball player of all time? Albert Pujols.
The 24-year-old’s favorite player(s) to play against? Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony and Kawhi Leonard — or basically the “best players” at his position, according to the Celtics forward.
The one Duke player Tatum wishes he could’ve played with? Grant Hill.
Tatum’s advice for an 8-year-old who loves basketball? “Keep the game pure… Play for the love it”
The three-time All-Star’s reason for growing out his hair? “Grandma told me she love my curls… “
The Boston star even ribbed teammate Grant Williams, called for the NBA to bring a team to his native St. Louis, teased his signature shoe release, addressed the Michael B. Jordan wax figure that resembles him, stressed the importance of taking care of your body and ranked Game 6 against the Milwaukee Bucks, Game 7 against the Miami Heat and his famous dunk on LeBron James in that particular order.
Overall, it was a small, albeit interesting peek behind the curtain for one of the NBA’s brightest young stars, who figures to enter the 2022-23 season — his sixth in Boston — with a massive chip on his shoulder after finishing two wins shy of a championship.