Jayson Tatum Reveals Favorite Baseball Player, Among Other Random Facts

Jayson Tatum took to Twitter on Wednesday night for a quick Q&A.

He tackled various topics — some more random than others — and overall offered fans an opportunity to fire away one month removed from the Boston Celtics’ NBA Finals loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Among the takeaways:

Tatum’s favorite baseball player of all time? Albert Pujols.

The 24-year-old’s favorite player(s) to play against? Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony and Kawhi Leonard — or basically the “best players” at his position, according to the Celtics forward.

The one Duke player Tatum wishes he could’ve played with? Grant Hill.

Tatum’s advice for an 8-year-old who loves basketball? “Keep the game pure… Play for the love it”