Jeter Downs Sums Up Emotions After Red Sox’s Walk-Off Win Over Yankees

NESN Logo Sign In

Jeter Downs as a man on the move Saturday.

Downs made his first mad dash of the day after he was recalled from Triple-A Worcester. The Red Sox’s highly touted prospect wasn’t given much time to get to Fenway Park, but he made it to Boston before the club kicked off its primetime game against the New York Yankees.

The 23-year-old did not start Saturday’s contest, but he entered the fray in the eighth inning when he pinch-ran for J.D. Martinez. Downs promptly scored the game-tying run on an Alex Verdugo single, which set the stage for the young infielder to make a significant impact in extra innings.

Downs’ first big-league hit was a clutch one, as his one-out, RBI single brought the Red Sox within one of the Yankees in the bottom half of the 10th inning. Two batters later, Downs darted home to score the game-winning run after Verdugo once again delivered in a high-pressure spot.

From racing to Fenway Park to flying around the bases, Saturday truly was a whirlwind for Downs. As such, describing his postgame feelings and emotions wasn’t an easy task

“Someone asked me how I’m feeling,” Downs told reporters, per MLB.com. “I said I’m pretty numb right now, so that’s how it’s going so far. We all have dreams, we all have wishes, but I don’t think you can make something like this up to be honest. I dream a lot. I envision things. But this is something you can’t really put into words.”

Downs’ efforts helped the Red Sox avoid dropping a fifth consecutive game against an American League East opponent. Boston now will try to split its four-game set with New York on Sunday night when the longtime rivals wrap up their series.