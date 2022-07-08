Josh Winckowski Not Overly Impressed With Yankees Lineup Despite Red Sox Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

It really takes a lot to impress Josh Winckowski.

After calling Wrigley Field “just another ballpark” during the Boston Red Sox-Chicago Cubs series last weekend, the pitcher sung a similar tune regarding the New York Yankees.

Winckowski was tagged for six earned runs in his outing against New York in the Red Sox’s 6-5 loss Thursday night at Fenway Park. The right-hander gave up two home runs, including a grand slam to Josh Donaldson that put the Yankees up 4-0 in the third inning.

The Yankees have a very comfortable 14 1/2-game lead for the American League East’s top spot and have shown no signs of slowing down, even when they were without Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo in the lineup Thursday.

Despite the six earned runs on six hits, Winckowski still felt the Yankees were “another big-league lineup.”

“I think (Anthony) Rizzo and (Aaron) Judge lengthen their lineup,” Winckowski told reporters after the game, per The Boston Globe’s Julian McWilliams. “I’m not going to say the guys they had in there (Thursday) are bad, by any means, but it felt like another big-league lineup, to be honest.”

