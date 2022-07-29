Juan Soto To Red Sox? Why Blockbuster Trade Could Make Sense For Boston

Career stats*:

516 games (2,423 plate appearances)

118 HRs, 357 RBIs, 37 SBs

.291/.426/.538

159 OPS+, 154 wRC+, 21.2 fWAR

*through July 27

Why Soto makes sense for Red Sox:

Let’s put it this way: If MLB started from scratch, with every player thrown into a draft, Soto might be the first pick. He’d certainly be among the top three or five. He’s that good. And his youth suggests he might only get better. Soto, now in his fifth season, is just sniffing his prime. Which is scary.

Really, he’d make sense as a building block for any team, including Boston. It doesn’t necessarily matter where the club is with regards to contention — assuming the acquiring team looks to sign Soto to an extension — because it’s reasonable to expect a decade or more of sustained offensive excellence.

Soto is an on-base machine. He has an uncanny ability to control the strike zone, as well as immense power he can tap into when opposing pitchers make mistakes. It’s a truly elite package that’s drawn comparisons to Ted Williams, given how advanced Soto is as a hitter at such a young age.

One could argue the Red Sox have bigger short-term needs, namely in the bullpen and at first base. But their outfield has been a weak spot, too, and Soto, a left-handed hitter whose defense admittedly leaves something to be desired, would completely change the complexion of both the unit and Boston’s lineup as a whole. Again, he’s the type of player you can acquire then construct the roster from there. Not the other way around.

The Red Sox also don’t have a lot of money on the books beyond 2022. So while they’ll still need to determine whether to lock up Xander Bogaerts (can opt out of his contract after this season) and/or Rafael Devers (can become a free agent after next season), they could acquire Soto with the flexibility to make sure he sticks around in Boston for a long, long time.

Why Soto doesn’t make sense for Red Sox:

Cost, both in terms of the prospect capital it’ll take to pry him away from the nation’s capital and the financial commitment it’ll require to ensure he stays in Boston beyond 2024.