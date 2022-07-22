Juan Soto Saga Continues With National Star Quickly Deleting Tweet

NESN Logo Sign In

Things only seem to be getting messier between Juan Soto and the Washington Nationals.

The 2022 Major League Baseball Home Run Derby champion reportedly flew commercial to Los Angeles after the Nationals “refused” to charter Soto a flight. This came after news leaked that the 23-year-old star turned down a 15-year, $440 million offer from Washington.

Whether Soto gets traded by the Aug. 2 deadline remains to be seen given the fact it would require a massive haul to land the All-Star.

But could Soto’s recent social media activity shed a little more light into how he truly feels about the Nationals? He liked a tweet sent out by Derek Jeter that read, “Loyalty one way is stupidity” before quote tweeting it with just a single period. Soto then deleted the tweet.

Screenshots are forever, though.

Now it’s entirely possible Soto just liked the quote Jeter put out and we could be reading far too much into a now-deleted tweet.