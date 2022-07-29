Juan Soto Trade: Where Will Nationals Star Land Before MLB Deadline?

NESN Logo Sign In

Juan Soto is one of the best players in Major League Baseball.

He’s also available with the Aug. 2 MLB trade deadline looming after rejecting a 15-year, $440 million contract offer from the Washington Nationals. Thus, the next few days could involve a bidding war unlike anything we’ve seen in recent years.

It’s rare someone of Soto’s stature hits the trade market, as he’s a multi-time All-Star who is just 23 years old and under club control for two more seasons after 2022. Yet Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo acknowledged this week the organization needs to explore all options. Washington has the worst record in baseball and can’t afford to let Soto eventually walk in free agency for nothing more than a draft pick.

So, where will Soto land? We asked several members of the NESN Digital team. Here are our predictions.

Lauren Campbell: San Diego Padres

A team with Fernando Tatís Jr., Manny Machado and Soto? San Diego certainly would have the Dodgers looking over their shoulders in the National League West standings.

Mike Cole: San Diego Padres

It probably makes the most sense for the Nationals to hang on and hold a true auction in the winter when valuable big leaguers are up for grabs. But if the Nats just wanna be done with it, the Padres going all in might be the best, most intriguing option, with MacKenzie Gore and C.J. Abrams as the centerpieces. It would gut San Diego’s once-fertile farm system, but a core of Soto, Manny Machado and Fernando Tatís Jr. would buy A.J. Preller a few years to replenish.

Ricky Doyle: San Diego Padres

A.J. Preller is the most aggressive GM in baseball, and the most aggressive move he could make right now would be to push in his chips for either Soto or Shohei Ohtani, another superstar said to be available. The Padres have the prospect capital — with MacKenzie Gore, C.J. Abrams, Robert Hassell III and Luis Campusano, among others — and presumably the motivation to make a splash while still looking up at the Dodgers in the National League West.