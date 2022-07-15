Julian Edelman ‘Excited’ For Year Two Of Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones

NESN Logo Sign In

Former New England Patriots wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl Champion Julian Edelman took to Twitter to express his support for second-year Patriots quarterback Mac Jones on Thursday.

“First offseason for a 2nd year QB is where you find out who wants to put in the work and who doesn’t. Excited for year two for the kid,” Edelman tweeted while tagging Jones’ Twitter account.

Edelman’s tweet came in response to a video discussion between former NFL executive Scott Pioli and NFL reporter Mike Giardi on NFL Network’s Total Access program with the former Patriots front office member suggesting what “next step” Jones should consider entering his second NFL season.

First offseason for a 2nd year QB is where you find out who wants to put in the work and who doesn't. Excited for year two for the kid. @MacJones_10 https://t.co/q76UpbBuDU — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) July 14, 2022

Pioli further emphasized the importance of Jones having a “go-to” target.

“What he needs to do is cultivate those relationships, deepen them so to speak, and find out who his most dependable teammates are gonna be,” Pioli said. “Who is the guy that he can count on? Because let’s remember, chemistry in football is absolutely critical. Tom Brady always had a go-to guy.”

Last season, Jones made 17 appearances in year one for the Patriots. He finished the year throwing 22 touchdowns with 13 interceptions while completing 352-of-521 attempts and collecting 3,801 total yards.