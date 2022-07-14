Julian Edelman Jokingly Takes Shot At Tom Brady For Hollywood Aspirations

NESN Logo Sign In

Julian Edelman sounds tired of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady always standing in the spotlight.

The former New England Patriot wide receiver was spotted on set of Tom Brady’s latest project “80 For Brady,” along with Brady, Rob Gronkowski and Danny Amendola.

“Guy already has seven Super Bowls, now he’s gunning for a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” Edelman tweeted Thursday along with a video.

Brady will have plenty of screen time between his own ventures and his decade-long deal with FOX Sports. And while Edelman is taking a jab at his former quarterback, he has a production company of his own and has released his own projects in the past.