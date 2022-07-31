Kendrick Perkins Feels ‘Trust Has Been Broken’ With Celtics, Jaylen Brown

NESN Logo Sign In

Former Boston Celtics player and member of the 2008 NBA Finals championship team, now current ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins, never shies away at an opportunity to insert his two cents in any NBA-related discussion — regardless of how critical or controversial the take may be.

Perkins, a household name in the sports media realm, chimed in the rumored Celtics trade offer made to the Brooklyn Nets — as reported by Shams Charania — involving Jaylen Brown and Kevin Durant during an installment of ESPN’s “Swagu & Perk.”

“Jaylen underappreciated Brown, who was the best player in the NBA Finals for the Boston Celtics. I’ll tell you that [expletive] much. He didn’t disappear when it got tough,” Perkins said. “Here’s the problem that I have, Swagu… they gonna have to trade Jaylen Brown, because I feel like as of right now, the trust has been broken.”

The 14-year former NBA veteran then shared a conversation he had with former Celtics executive of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge — which the two discussed a potential swap of Brown for an, at the time, disgruntled James Harden seeking a route out of Houston.

Perkins added: “Jaylen Brown could have been traded for James Harden when he wanted out of the Rockets, wanted out of Houston. Me and Danny (Ainge) had an hour conversation about it. Danny said ‘I ain’t trading Jaylen Brown for James Harden’. Cause he knew his value.”

Many, including Brown’s teammate Jayson Tatum, have inserted their two cents on the rumor.

In the 2022 NBA Finals, Brown averaged 23.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists — shooting 43.1% from the field, 34% from three, and 43.1% from the free-throw line.