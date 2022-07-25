Kevin Durant Rumors: Celtics ‘Engaged’ In Talks On Potential Deal

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics reportedly have entered the Kevin Durant sweepstakes.

Durant reportedly requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets at the end of June, with teams like the Miami Heat and the Phoenix Suns immediately emerging as potential landing spots for the two-time NBA Finals MVP. But according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics have joined the fray of teams talking shop with the Nets about a possible blockbuster involving Durant.

In a column published early Monday morning, Wojnarowski made it clear Boston is “no closer to acquiring Durant” than any other team kicking the tires on the 12-time All-Star. However, the Celtics boast an asset that makes them a serious contender in the KD pursuit: Jaylen Brown.

“The Celtics consider All-NBA forward Jayson Tatum off limits in any trade talks, but Boston is able to construct a package for Durant that could include Brown and as many as three unprotected first-round picks (2025, 2027 and 2029) — and two pick swaps (2024 and 2026). Brown, 25, has two years and $56 million left on his current contract,” Wojnarowski wrote.

Durant, like Brown, has term on his current deal. The future Hall of Famer, who turns 34 in late September, is under contract through the 2025-26 campaign and is owed roughly $192.5 million over the next four seasons.

The Celtics currently are on the odds-on favorite (+500) to win the 2023 NBA championship at DraftKings Sportsbook. Adding Durant, even if it means parting ways with Brown and maybe another proven veteran, likely would make that number even shorter.