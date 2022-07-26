NBA Executive Reveals Serious ‘Challenge’ In Kevin Durant Trade Talks

NESN Logo Sign In

Will the Brooklyn Nets eventually need to lower their asking price for Kevin Durant?

Durant is a special player, no doubt, but it appears those franchises seriously interested in acquiring the 12-time All-Star have run into a similar problem to this point.

“I have no idea where other people’s discussions are, but the sense that I’ve gotten when I’ve talked to other teams about this is that they’re all in similar places,” an NBA executive recently told Heavy.com. “It’s basically that Brooklyn is asking for a lot, and the question was what your team would have left if you did get KD. I think teams are struggling with that, which is maybe why things have gotten a little quiet.”

The Durant rumors picked up steam Monday when it was reported the Boston Celtics were willing to include Jaylen Brown as the centerpiece of a trade package. But Brooklyn reportedly rejected Boston’s offer — Brown, Derrick White and a draft pick — and countered by asking that Marcus Smart be part of any proposal. It’s unclear where negotiations stand between the teams.

Now, one could argue Boston should do whatever it takes to land Durant, even if that means trading away both Brown and Smart. But by relinquishing too much, the Celtics — or any other team that trades for Durant — would run the risk of depleting their depth, to the point where a deal for KD could have an adverse effect on their NBA Finals aspirations.

“I think they’re asking for a lot. I think the challenge for most teams who are involved in it is you’ve got to be able to come out of it with enough to win a championship — immediately,” the league exec told Heavy.com. “It can’t be like, OK, we make the trade and then we need to rebuild what you’ve given up. I think that’s a challenge for everybody.”

It certainly seems like the Nets are trying to walk a fine line between staying competitive now, even without Durant, and using the 33-year-old’s trade request to build for the future. In turn, it’s not as simple as constructing a trade package around first-round picks and pick swaps.