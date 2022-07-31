Kevin Harvick’s NASCAR Playoff Push Takes Blow With Verizon 200 Crash

NESN Logo Sign In

Kevin Harvick needed a win heading into Sunday’s Verizon 200 race, but the Stewart-Haas Racing driver’s playoff push took a hit at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

In Lap 20 of Stage 2, Harvick’s Ford No. 4 was caught in a spin off a restart.

Trouble for Kevin Harvick!



The Stewart-Haas Racing driver, who needs a win to make the playoffs, spins. #NASCAR



? : @nbc pic.twitter.com/NRFNpaSnkR — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 31, 2022

Austin Dillon was involved in the spin, and the day ended for both drivers.

Harvick was in the bubble of the Cup Series playoffs with with 571 points, and a good result at Indianapolis Motor Speedway would have given him a chance. The Stewart-Haas Racing driver reacted to being told five drivers were responsible for his spin.

“Tell me all five of them so I can wreck all five of them,” Harvick said, as transcribed by The Athletic’s Jordan Bianchi.

Tyler Reddick won the Verizon 200 at IMS.