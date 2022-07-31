Kevin Harvick’s NASCAR Playoff Push Takes Blow With Verizon 200 Crash

Kevin Harvick needed a win heading into Sunday’s Verizon 200 race, but the Stewart-Haas Racing driver’s playoff push took a hit at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
In Lap 20 of Stage 2, Harvick’s Ford No. 4 was caught in a spin off a restart.
Austin Dillon was involved in the spin, and the day ended for both drivers.
Harvick was in the bubble of the Cup Series playoffs with with 571 points, and a good result at Indianapolis Motor Speedway would have given him a chance. The Stewart-Haas Racing driver reacted to being told five drivers were responsible for his spin.
“Tell me all five of them so I can wreck all five of them,” Harvick said, as transcribed by The Athletic’s Jordan Bianchi.
Tyler Reddick won the Verizon 200 at IMS.