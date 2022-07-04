Kutter Crawford Reacts To Receiving Standing Ovation From Red Sox Fans

NESN Logo Sign In

Kutter Crawford didn’t get the start Monday, but he was the star of the show at Fenway Park.

The Boston Red Sox shutout the Tampa Bay Rays, 4-0, on Independence Day. Austin Davis got the start and went two innings. Crawford, who was recalled from Triple-A Worcester on Monday, came on in relief and went 5 1/3 innings. He struck out eight batters, and when his afternoon was over, the Fenway faithful gave the 26-year-old a standing ovation.

“It’s kind of something you dream about: walking off the field and getting a standing ovation from 35,000 plus people, especially at Fenway,” Crawford said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “It was pretty special.”

Crawford is filling in for the Red Sox has they deal with a myriad of injuries to their pitching staff. How long his current stint will last will depend on the health of the other pitchers, but Crawford showed Monday he can be relied upon when called up.