Kyle Schwarber Reveals Extent Of Offseason Contract Talks With Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox brought in a slugger over the Major League Baseball offseason, but they also saw one go.

The Red Sox shelled out a six-year contract for second baseman Trevor Story, who entered the All-Star break as the club’s leader in RBIs. The addition of Story helped the Red Sox maintain their high level of offensive pop after Kyle Schwarber departed the organization in free agency.

Schwarber, who Boston acquired ahead of last year’s trade deadline, was a big reason why the 2021 Red Sox came within two wins of the World Series and quickly became one of the biggest fan favorites among the Fenway Faithful. The two-time All-Star’s Boston tenure only was limited to three months, though, as he signed a four-year deal with the Philadelphia Phillies back in March.

Speaking with the media Tuesday ahead of the All-Star Game in Los Angeles, Schwarber revealed how close he came to returning to the Red Sox.

“There was some conversation, but it didn’t go much after the lockout,” Schwarber told reporters, per The Boston Globe. “I enjoyed my time in Boston. I loved it, had a great time. Now, being in Philly, it’s an A-plus organization, and I love the team we’ve got.”

Chaim Bloom addressed the organization’s Schwarber pursuit back in spring training. The Red Sox chief baseball officer said Boston “stayed in touch” with Schwarber “the whole way,” but specifics eventually reached a point that “didn’t make sense” for the Red Sox.

Bloom also predicted Schwarber would be a great fit with the Phillies, and he’s hit the nail on the head so far. The eighth-year pro currently leads the National League in home runs.