Kyle Shanahan Announces 49ers Starting Quarterback Moving Forward

Jimmy Garoppolo remains on the San Francisco 49ers roster, but it will be Trey Lance who sits atop the quarterback depth chart.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Tuesday it will be the 2021 No. 3 overall pick who serves as the organization’s signal-caller. 49ers general manager John Lynch, Shanahan and Garoppolo met and are on the same page, according to the head coach.

“… We have moved on to Trey,” Shanahan said, per the team. “We’re starting camp out this way.”

The announcement comes after the 49ers reportedly granted Garoppolo permission to seek a trade. Garoppolo enters the final year of his contract and is set to earn a $24 million base salary with a cap hit of $27 million.

The Seattle Seahawks reportedly discussed a trade for Garoppolo while others have speculated the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns also make sense for the 30-year-old QB.

“We think Jimmy would have been traded if the surgery didn’t happen,” Shanahan added of Garoppolo in reference to his shoulder surgery. “But it’s good to see that he is healthy and now it’s just seeing how all of this will end up.”

Garoppolo has since been cleared to participate, perhaps opening up the trade market again as his time in San Francisco seemingly ended after the 49ers’ NFC Championship loss to the Los Angeles Rams last season