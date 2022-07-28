Kyler Murray Sounds Off After Public Bashing For Contract Language

NESN Logo Sign In

Kyler Murray’s five-year contract extension was quickly met by public criticism due to contract language in the agreement signed by the Arizona Cardinals signal-caller.

Murry, who now has an “independent study” clause in his contract extension, responded with a stern message Thursday after Arizona’s training camp session.

“Again, there’s multiple different ways to watch film. Of course we all watch film. That doesn’t need to be questioned,” Murray said, per the team, referencing how many did, in fact, question his methods of preparation when the contract clause initially was revealed.

“But it’s, again, I refuse to let my work ethic, my preparation be in question. I’ve put an incomprehensible amount of time and blood, sweat, tears and work into what I do, whether it’s football or baseball. People can’t comprehend the amount of time that it takes to do two sports at a high level in college, you know, let alone do it be the first person to do it ever at my size,” the Oklahoma Sooners product continued.

“Like I said, it’s funny. But, you know, to those of you out there that believe I’d be standing here today, in front of you all, without having a work ethic and without preparing, I’m honored that you think that but it doesn’t exist,” Murray said. “It’s not possible. It’s not possible. So that’s all I have on that.”

The fact of the matter is, however, for some reason Murray has a clause in his contract that was deemed “unprecedented,” one source with knowledge told Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio. Many other media members since revealed much of the same.