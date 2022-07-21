Kyler Murray Is About To Get Paid Like Oakland A’s — All Of Them, Combine

NESN Logo Sign In

Kyler Murray earned a hefty payday Thursday and he now makes almost as much per year as one Major League Baseball team’s payroll.

The quarterback and the Arizona Cardinals reportedly agreed to a five-year contract extension worth $230.5 million, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. Not only does this new deal make Murray one of the highest-paid QBs, but it has him making a little less money than the Oakland Athletics’ payroll.

CBS Sports tweeted that Murray’s new contract will have him amass $46.1 million a year, while the A’s — the team that drafted Murray with the ninth overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft — have a payroll of $48.5 million.

That really puts into perspective how much money Murray will make per year. But on the flipside, it shows how little money the A’s have for their roster.

Regardless, we’re sure Murray is excited to get to work the upcoming NFL season as he and the Cardinals look to improve upon their 11-6 record from 2021.