Leonard Fournette Seemingly Addresses Weight-Gain Report With Tweet

NESN Logo Sign In

Leonard Fournette is trying to block out the negative noise as training camp approaches for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fournette was the subject of an unflattering and, quite frankly, embarrassing report released Monday. The bruising running back, who’s listed by the Bucs at 228 pounds, reportedly showed up to mandatory minicamp “a donut shy of 260.” Tampa Bay coaches reportedly weren’t happy about Fournette’s weight, especially considering he didn’t take part in organized team activities in the spring.

The 2017 first-round pick, who previously hadn’t tweeted since July 9, took to Twitter on Tuesday and shared a pretty stern post.

“They wouldn’t have the same energy in your face so why entertain them…… See y’all September 11,” Fournette tweeted.

Of course, we can’t definitively say Fournette is responding to the weight-gain report. But considering he sent out the tweet a little over 24 hours after the story dropped, it feels fair to assume what he’s referencing in the message to his doubters.

As you probably could have guessed, Sept. 11 marks the Bucs’ 2022 season opener. Fournette and company will be in Dallas for a Week 1 primetime matchup with the Cowboys.