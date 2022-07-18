LIV Golf Reportedly Attracting Charles Barkley, Golf Broadcasters

NESN Logo Sign In

Charles Barkley is well-known for turning his NBA playing career into a role as one of basketball’s most entertaining media personalities.

Barkley, 59, also is well-known for his laughable golf swing.

Well, it seems the NBA legend is interested in marrying those two together after seeing the purses offered by the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

Barkley, who played in “The Match” in 2020 before working the broadcast while busting quarterback Tom Brady later on, shared he would meet with the controversial league to discuss an opportunity.

“I’m gonna meet with LIV,” Barkley said when he joined “The Next Round” golf show last week, as transcribed by the New York Post. “To be always transparent and honest, they called me and asked me if I’d meet with them. I said yes. Nothing’s imminent. I actually don’t know everything they want from me or what they technically want me to do. But you have to always look at every opportunity that’s available.

“So, to answer your question, yes, I’m gonna 100 percent meet with LIV.”

That came after Barkley joked he would “kill a relative” if offered $200 million, referencing the offers golfers received from LIV.