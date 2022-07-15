Luis Castillo To Red Sox? Ex-MLB GM Floats Boston As Trade Candidate

NESN Logo Sign In

Luis Castillo is arguably the best starting pitcher available at the 2022 Major League Baseball trade deadline, so it stands to reason many postseason hopefuls, including the Boston Red Sox, will reach out to the Cincinnati Reds, if they haven’t already.

Jim Bowden, a former general manager who now works as an MLB analyst, reported earlier this week that most contending teams have checked in on Castillo.

The list includes (but is not limited to) the Red Sox, New York Yankees, Seattle Mariners, New York Mets, St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers, according to Bowden, who added Cincinnati was not close to trading away its ace.

Most contending teams have checked in on #Reds RHP Luis Castillo – including but not limited to: NYY, Bos, Sea, NYM, St.L & LAD. Watch SEA as a sleeper team here bc they have the starting pitching prospect to make a deal work. However, #Reds are NOT close to any trade right now. — Jim Bowden?? (@JimBowdenGM) July 13, 2022

To be clear, the Reds don’t need to trade Castillo. He’s under contract through next season, so Cincinnati could keep him through the Aug. 2 trade deadline in hopes of creating a bidding war this winter.

But the Reds presumably would net a better return by trading him in the coming weeks, as this would ensure the acquiring team has Castillo for two stretch runs — this year and next year — and therefore be more apt to relinquish top-tier prospects.

Castillo is having an excellent season and a playoff contender conceivably could identify him as the missing piece to a World Series puzzle. If multiple teams view him as such, it’ll only increase Cincinnati’s asking price, which already figures to be high.