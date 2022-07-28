Luis Castillo To Red Sox? Making Case For, Against Acquiring Reds Ace

Will the Red Sox make a splash at the Major League Baseball trade deadline? Boston is in the thick of the American League Wild Card race and could use a few pieces. As such, we’ll examine whether several notable trade targets make sense (or don’t make sense) as the club looks to retool for the second half of the season.
The Boston Red Sox have a carousel of arms being rotated into and out of their starting staff on a weekly basis. Nick Pivetta has been the only main stay in the rotation and there are fewer internal options than a couple of weeks ago when Chris Sale could still be seen as a potential frontline starter upon return. The southpaw’s return lastest two games, and Boston has been left high and dry once again.
The starting rotation could use a boost, and there are few starters on the trade market that would actually move the needle. The top pitcher expected to be dealt is Cincinnati Reds ace Luis Castillo. He would make a substantial difference to the outlook of the Red Sox roster should they cough up enough of a prospect haul.
Should Boston give Cincinnati a call?
Info:
Position: Starter
Age: 29 (Dec. 12, 1992)
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 220 pounds
Bats: Right
Throws: Right
2022 stats*:
14 games, 85 innings
4-4 record, 2.86 ERA, 90 strikeouts
1.071 WHIP, 3.21 FIP, 159 ERA+
9.5 K/9, 3.0 BB/9, 3.21 K/BB
Career stats*:
137 games, 792 1/3 innings
44-53 record, 3.62 ERA, 860 strikeouts
1.204 WHIP, 3.70 FIP, 126 ERA+
9.5 K/9, 3.0 BB/9, 3.21 K/BB
*through July 27
Why Castillo makes sense for Red Sox:
The Red Sox pitching woes could be severly dampened with the addition of a legitmate ace. The rotation would be bolstered and the bullpen would get some extra rest every fifth game.
The perception around the current Red Sox roster is that the sky is falling around a team that has fallen to last place in the American League East. However, the Red Sox sit just 4 1/2 games back of an American League Wild Card spot and could vault themselves into second place in the division by mid-August should they turn it around. It’s not a stretch for the Red Sox to go for it, and there would be no better way to announce themselves as in the hunt than to bring in Castillo to devastate the East.
The right-handed flamethrower is under team control through 2023, so even if this season becomes a lost cause, their investment would not be all for naught. Considering Nathan Eovaldi’s status as an impending free agent, it might be smart to lock up another frontline starter.
Why Castillo doesn’t make sense for Red Sox:
While the Red Sox are far from out of contention, the current roster has done nothing in the second half to warrent an investment of Castillo’s caliber.
Given the Los Angeles Dodgers continious willingness to have an over the top team and the New York Yankees awareness that this might be the best shot they have at bringing in championship this decade, Castillo’s cost will be driven up.
For Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom to thin out the organization’s farm system that has been on the rise for years, he’d have to be quite confident that Castillo will not only became a legitmate ace for the remainder of his contract, but beyond.
Verdict: Not a fit unless the Red Sox are willing to go all in.
Prediction: The Red Sox show little interest in Castillo and focus on more affortable options. Castillo ends up with the Dodgers in their yearly blockbuster trade.