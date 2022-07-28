Luis Castillo To Red Sox? Making Case For, Against Acquiring Reds Ace

*through July 27

Why Castillo makes sense for Red Sox:

The Red Sox pitching woes could be severly dampened with the addition of a legitmate ace. The rotation would be bolstered and the bullpen would get some extra rest every fifth game.

The perception around the current Red Sox roster is that the sky is falling around a team that has fallen to last place in the American League East. However, the Red Sox sit just 4 1/2 games back of an American League Wild Card spot and could vault themselves into second place in the division by mid-August should they turn it around. It’s not a stretch for the Red Sox to go for it, and there would be no better way to announce themselves as in the hunt than to bring in Castillo to devastate the East.

The right-handed flamethrower is under team control through 2023, so even if this season becomes a lost cause, their investment would not be all for naught. Considering Nathan Eovaldi’s status as an impending free agent, it might be smart to lock up another frontline starter.

Why Castillo doesn’t make sense for Red Sox:

While the Red Sox are far from out of contention, the current roster has done nothing in the second half to warrent an investment of Castillo’s caliber.

Given the Los Angeles Dodgers continious willingness to have an over the top team and the New York Yankees awareness that this might be the best shot they have at bringing in championship this decade, Castillo’s cost will be driven up.

For Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom to thin out the organization’s farm system that has been on the rise for years, he’d have to be quite confident that Castillo will not only became a legitmate ace for the remainder of his contract, but beyond.

Verdict: Not a fit unless the Red Sox are willing to go all in.