Making Case For CT Sun’s Alyssa Thomas To Win 2022 WNBA DPOY

Alyssa Thomas has been impactful for the Connecticut Sun this season, making her a candidate for the 2022 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year award.

The 6-foot-2 forward comes in at seventh across the league in steals, averaging 1.6 per game. She is quick to jump passes and force turnovers.

Averaging 8.1 rebounds a game, Thomas is tied for fifth in the league with NaLyssa Smith of the Indiana Fever. Thomas trails behind fellow teammate Jonquel Jones in fourth (8.6), Candace Parker (8.9), A’ja Wilson (9.6) and Sylvia Fowles 9.9).

The Sun took to their Twitter account to highlight some statistics for “the Engine,” making note of some dates Thomas put up impressive performances. Included in the graphic are when Thomas had four steals and seven rebounds on May 7, 12 rebounds on June 2, 14 rebounds on July 17 and six steals along with 13 rebounds July 19.

Ahead of Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET matchup against the Chicago Sky, Thomas has recorded two or more steals in 13 games and five or more rebounds in 27 games.

The post’s caption ended with the hashtag #ATforDPOY, further noting that the organization believes she is deserving of the honor.

Start your Engine, it'll be a race to the finish. #ATforDPOY pic.twitter.com/sGdohslzo2 — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) July 30, 2022

Sun teammate DiJonai Carrington took to her Twitter as well to express that Thomas should be chosen as the DPOY.