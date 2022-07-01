Mass. Native A.J. Reeves Excited To Join Celtics Summer League Roster

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics have reportedly made another addition to their Summer League roster, and this player is a local.

Boston.com’s Trevor Haas reported Friday A.J. Reeves will be joining the Celtics’ Summer League team. The 6-foot-6 guard played four years at Providence College and is from Roxbury, Mass. Reeves revealed the news to Haas and gave his reaction to the news.

“The emotion just flooded me,” Reeves told Boston.com. “I’m still excited right now. I can’t even speak.”

In 107 games at Providence, Reeves averaged 9.1 points per game on 42% shooting from the floor and 35.4% shooting from the 3-point line.

The guard was named Gatorade Player of the Year in Mass. in 2017-18 where he excelled at Brimmer and May in Newton. Having grown up in Mass., Reeves is of course a Celtics fan and fondly remembers watching the 2008 team win a title when he was a young kid.

Reeves told Boston.com it was “almost surreal” going through the draft process with the Celtics. Boston was his first workout, and luckily for him, he was already home at the time. Because of that, he felt more comfortable than he otherwise would have.

The 23-year-old went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft, but when he got the call for the Summer League spot, he was ecstatic.