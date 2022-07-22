Matt Barnes Making Step Toward Red Sox Return This Weekend In Worcester

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s been a long road back for Matt Barnes but he’ll make his next step in his rehab Friday night.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher, who’s been on the injured list since June 1, will throw one inning for the Worcester Red Sox on Friday night and another inning Sunday afternoon, the Telegram and Gazette’s Joe McDonald reported.

Barnes struggled in two outings in the Florida Complex League but did show improvement in his second appearance. The righty was dominant in the first half of the 2021 Major League Baseball season, solidifying himself as the Red Sox’s closer, looking nearly unhittable.

But things changed after the All-Star Game and Barnes never really regained that form since. He struggled mightily with control and command in 20 appearances for Boston with a 7.94 ERA.

The Red Sox certainly could use some help in the bullpen as they begin the official second half of their 2022 season Friday night against the Toronto Blue Jays, and we’ll soon find out if Barnes will be able to provide that help or if he will need to stay in Worcester past Sunday to continue his rehab assignment.