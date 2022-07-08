Mike Evans Admits He Thought Tom Brady Was Going To Remain Retired

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady shocked many when he retired then unretired in a short span, even his own teammates weren’t sure what was going on.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is primed for another strong season, especially with Brady under center. The 28-year-old has reached over 1,000 receiving yards through his eight-year NFL career, and he has 75 career receiving touchdowns.

However, Evans wasn’t so sure Brady would be back in Tampa, and he recalled a conversation regarding what was then Brady’s “last touchdown pass,” which Evans was on the receiving end of.

“He texted me and he sent me an article where his ball sold for over 500 grand, the last touchdown that I threw in the stands against the Rams,” Evans said in an interview with Ari Alexander of KPRC in Houston on July 4, via NFL.com’s Jeremy Bergman. “He’s like, ‘That’s a lot of tuition money.’ I just laughed, and then I said, ‘To my defense I didn’t know that you were going to retire.’ He sent back a laughing emoji, saying, ‘There’s more touchdowns in our future.’ So I’m just thinking he’s trolling me. I don’t know what he’s talking about. So a few hours later, it’s announced that he’s coming back, and I was happy.

“I didn’t think he was really coming back. I thought he was just playing around.”

When Brady does retire, he will have a job at FOX waiting for him as he’s set to be the lead analyst for NFL games. However, until then, Brady and Evans will look to win another Super Bowl together in the 2022-23 season.