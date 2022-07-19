MLB All-Star Game Live: Sights, Sounds, Highlights From Midsummer Classic

NESN Logo Sign In

The Major League Baseball All-Star Game features the best of the American League go up against the best of the National League under the bright lights at Dodger Stadium.

Due to the new collective bargaining agreement, this year’s All-Star Game will feature a Home Run Derby if the game is tied after nine innings.

We’ll be following the game and will provide the best sounds, highlights and other memorable moments from the “Midsummer Classic” here.

4:02 p.m. ET: Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez and other All-Stars walked the red carpet, including Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman got the hometown welcome.

"We just got a little Gucci outfit here…"@TheJudge44 brought the ? to the All-Star Red Carpet Show.@Yankees | @Mastercard pic.twitter.com/aFYxFyqdPu — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) July 19, 2022

"Freddie" chants everywhere…even on the red carpet. pic.twitter.com/lmNSQYWbIo — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 19, 2022

5:17 p.m. ET: Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts wore a shirt reading, “We need more Black people at the stadium” before batting practice.

Mookie Betts with a message today. pic.twitter.com/1r5dtAqV1C — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) July 19, 2022

7:17 p.m. ET: Major League Baseball celebrates the 100th birthday of Rachel Robinson, the widow of legendary Jackie Robinson 100th birthday.

Happy 100th Birthday to Rachel Robinson, widow of the legendary Jackie Robinson ? pic.twitter.com/9FGWzU36FK — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 19, 2022

7:22 p.m. ET: Former “Mad Men” star Jon Hamm asked All-Stars what their favorite nickname for a home run was, and Hamm, a St. Louis Cardinals fan, took a picture with J.K. Simmons of “Spider-Man” and “Whiplash” fame and also a Detroit Tigers fan.

Jon Hamm asked some of baseball's biggest stars what their favorite nicknames for home runs are ?



He even created his own called the "Hamm Slamm" ? pic.twitter.com/v6EOqQmGOU — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 19, 2022

7:49 p.m. ET: Boston Red Sox All-Star J.D. Martinez is one of the players Tuesday who is wearing a mic. Hear what he had to say before the game.

