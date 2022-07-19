MLB All-Star Game Live: Sights, Sounds, Highlights From Midsummer Classic

The Major League Baseball All-Star Game features the best of the American League go up against the best of the National League under the bright lights at Dodger Stadium.
Due to the new collective bargaining agreement, this year’s All-Star Game will feature a Home Run Derby if the game is tied after nine innings.
We’ll be following the game and will provide the best sounds, highlights and other memorable moments from the “Midsummer Classic” here.
4:02 p.m. ET: Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez and other All-Stars walked the red carpet, including Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman got the hometown welcome.
5:17 p.m. ET: Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts wore a shirt reading, “We need more Black people at the stadium” before batting practice.
7:17 p.m. ET: Major League Baseball celebrates the 100th birthday of Rachel Robinson, the widow of legendary Jackie Robinson 100th birthday.
7:22 p.m. ET: Former “Mad Men” star Jon Hamm asked All-Stars what their favorite nickname for a home run was, and Hamm, a St. Louis Cardinals fan, took a picture with J.K. Simmons of “Spider-Man” and “Whiplash” fame and also a Detroit Tigers fan.
7:49 p.m. ET: Boston Red Sox All-Star J.D. Martinez is one of the players Tuesday who is wearing a mic. Hear what he had to say before the game.
