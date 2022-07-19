MLB All-Star Game Live Stream: Watch Event Online, On TV

NESN Logo Sign In

The bright lights will be on the brightest stars Tuesday night in Los Angeles as Major League Baseball hosts its 2022 MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium.

The game’s best players from both the American League and National League will take the diamond for the Midsummer Classic. The American League, who earned a 5-2 victory in the showcase event last summer at Coors Field in Colorado, is riding an eight-year winning streak.

DraftKings Sportsbook believes Shohei Ohtani, Rafael Devers and the American League will continue to defend it Tuesday — and the betting public seems to agree. The AL is a 1.5-run favorite with both teams having near-even moneyline prices. DraftKings has the total set at over/under 7.5, as well.

Here’s all the viewing information for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game:

When: Tuesday, July 19 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX

