The Blue Jays shocked the Major League Baseball world by firing their manager.

According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, Toronto parted ways with Charlie Montoyo on Wednesday afternoon. The Blue Jays are 2-8 in their last 10 games and sit fourth in the American League East division, just two games ahead of the last-place Baltimore Orioles.

Montoyo was hired by Toronto ahead of the 2019 season.

The Blue Jays are 46-42 and went 236-236 during Montoyo’s tenure.