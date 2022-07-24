MLB Rumors: This Might Prevent Yankees From Trading For Juan Soto

NESN Logo Sign In

The Yankees probably should be viewed as a contender to land Juan Soto. The fact of the matter is, you never can count out New York any time a big-name player becomes available.

But while the Bronx Bombers very well could be interested in Soto, the organization might have another superstar outfielder higher on their priority list.

ESPN MLB insider Buster Olney assessed the Soto market across the big leagues less than two weeks ahead of the Aug. 2 trade deadline. Olney explained why the Yankees, despite having the means to pull off a blockbuster, might not be a frontrunner for the 23-year-old.

“The Yankees are a franchise of extraordinary wealth and financial capability, but one organization source said that at the moment, the focus within the front office is on American League MVP candidate Aaron Judge, who will be eligible for free agency in the fall,” Olney wrote in a column published Saturday.

A rival executive proceeded to play devil’s advocate with Olney, pointing out a Soto trade theoretically could take the Yankees off the hook of paying Judge top dollar. After all, the towering slugger will be 31 next April and has a fairly concerning injury history.

But if the Yankees don’t win the Soto sweepstakes, there’s another 2022 All-Star available who would be an above-average consolation prize.