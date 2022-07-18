MLB Rumors: Who Yankees Could Target After Ending Andrew Benintendi Pursuit

NESN Logo Sign In

Despite quite a bit of speculation suggesting otherwise, it doesn’t sound like Andrew Benintendi will be taking his talents to the Bronx.

But as the New York Yankees look to upgrade their outfield depth, they might stay fixated on the Kansas City Royals’ roster.

Benintendi, who seemingly would have been a great fit with the Yankees, reportedly no longer is on New York’s radar due to his unvaccinated status. The 2022 All-Star apparently wasn’t the only Royal who the Bronx Bombers were interested in, though, as they’re also keeping their eyes on Michael A. Taylor, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman.

Truth be told, Taylor is amid a pretty meh season. The ninth-year pro heads into the Major League Baseball All-Star break batting .264 with five home runs, 24 RBIs and one stolen base across 64 games. Those underwhelming numbers theoretically should knock down the trade price for the Yankees, but Taylor does have one more year on his contract beyond the current season.

Taylor wouldn’t be a game-changer for New York, but the American League East leaders don’t really need one. The 31-year-old touts solid speed, an excellent glove and World Series experience. A little extra depth never hurt any club, and this would be a low-cost move for the Yankees with the potential for a nice return on investment.