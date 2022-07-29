MLB Trade Deadline 2022: Blockbuster Deals We’d Love To See Happen

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2022 Major League Baseball trade deadline has the potential to provide serious fireworks.

The addition of a third wild-card team in each league inherently has increased the amount of playoff hopefuls, which, in theory, could limit the number of “sellers” before Aug. 2. But on the flip side, it might mean more “buyers” as clubs seek pieces that’ll put them over the top. And general managers in recent years even have shown a willingness to toe the line, leading to some creative moves that don’t exactly fall under the traditional “buy” or “sell” umbrella.

We’ve already seen a few star players floated in trade rumors, and speculation only will pick up in the coming days. As such, we asked several members of our NESN Digital team to share one blockbuster trade they’d like to see happen before the deadline, purely from a baseball fan standpoint.

Here are our ideas/suggestions.

Lauren Campbell: Angels trade Noah Syndergaard to the Phillies

Starting pitching should be a priority for the Phillies at the deadline, and if anyone can pull off a big trade for a pitcher, it’s Dave Dombrowski.

Mike Cole: Angels trade Shohei Ohtani to the Mariners

I understand the Angels probably loathe to trade the sport’s most exciting player to a division rival, but the Mariners’ farm system is arguably the best in the sport. LA should ask for Julio Rodríguez, and even if the Halos can’t pry him away, there’s still plenty in the system to get something done. For the Mariners, it’s the perfect time and player to cash in those chips, and the Japanese lineage of Ohtani playing where Ichiro became a global superstar is too fun to ignore.

Ricky Doyle: Angels trade Shohei Ohtani to the Yankees

Any trade involving Ohtani would be fascinating for so many reasons, not the least of which is the acquiring team would add both a legitimate ace and a middle-of-the-order bat. A deal to the Yankees? That would shake MLB to its core, solidifying the best (and most hated?) team in baseball while also placing a global superstar under the game’s brightest lights. Just imagine the buzz.