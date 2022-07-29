MLB Trade Deadline 2022: Blockbuster Deals We’d Love To See Happen

The 2022 Major League Baseball trade deadline has the potential to provide serious fireworks.
The addition of a third wild-card team in each league inherently has increased the amount of playoff hopefuls, which, in theory, could limit the number of “sellers” before Aug. 2. But on the flip side, it might mean more “buyers” as clubs seek pieces that’ll put them over the top. And general managers in recent years even have shown a willingness to toe the line, leading to some creative moves that don’t exactly fall under the traditional “buy” or “sell” umbrella.
We’ve already seen a few star players floated in trade rumors, and speculation only will pick up in the coming days. As such, we asked several members of our NESN Digital team to share one blockbuster trade they’d like to see happen before the deadline, purely from a baseball fan standpoint.
Here are our ideas/suggestions.
Lauren Campbell: Angels trade Noah Syndergaard to the Phillies
Starting pitching should be a priority for the Phillies at the deadline, and if anyone can pull off a big trade for a pitcher, it’s Dave Dombrowski.
Mike Cole: Angels trade Shohei Ohtani to the Mariners
I understand the Angels probably loathe to trade the sport’s most exciting player to a division rival, but the Mariners’ farm system is arguably the best in the sport. LA should ask for Julio Rodríguez, and even if the Halos can’t pry him away, there’s still plenty in the system to get something done. For the Mariners, it’s the perfect time and player to cash in those chips, and the Japanese lineage of Ohtani playing where Ichiro became a global superstar is too fun to ignore.
Ricky Doyle: Angels trade Shohei Ohtani to the Yankees
Any trade involving Ohtani would be fascinating for so many reasons, not the least of which is the acquiring team would add both a legitimate ace and a middle-of-the-order bat. A deal to the Yankees? That would shake MLB to its core, solidifying the best (and most hated?) team in baseball while also placing a global superstar under the game’s brightest lights. Just imagine the buzz.
Greg Dudek: Angels trade Shohei Ohtani to the Red Sox
This isn’t all that realistic, but with Ohtani’s name being floated out there, the Red Sox should offer the farm and then some to land the two-way superstar. While it seems like Ohtani will stay put with the Angels, it would be nice to see him come to the East Coast where he could have a higher visibility.
Adam London: Athletics trade Frankie Montas to the Mariners
Montas is wasting away with the Athletics, who currently own the second-worst record in all of baseball. The veteran right-hander would be a nice addition to a Seattle team that already features two solid front-of-the-rotation arms in Robbie Ray and Logan Gilbert. Another surehanded starter might be what lifts the M’s to their first playoff appearance since 2001.
Sean McGuire: Angels trade Shohei Ohtani to the Red Sox
We said blockbuster, right? Ohtani is set to become a free agent after the 2023 season, meaning he isn’t yet on an expiring contract. Still, the Angels are in fourth place in the American League West and not going anywhere this season. Perhaps LA opts to send the MLB into a frenzy in hopes of a better trade return. Long shot? Sure, we’d make this deal, to happen before Tuesday, 150-to-1 on the betting board.
Scott Neville: Reds trade Luis Castillo to the Blue Jays
As an impartial, unbiased baseball fan, it would be fun to see Castillo join the already stacked Blue Jays, who finally are playing as expected. A playoff rotation featuring Alek Manoah, Kevin Gausman and Castillo would be downright filthy. The added upside of José Berríos possibly finding his groove by then adds to the anticipation, as well.
Jason Ounpraseuth: Cubs trade Willson Contreras to the Mets
The Mets surprisingly are on top of the National League East heading into the trade deadline behind Pete Alonso’s bat. A move for Contreras would signal an even more serious attempt to go on a deep playoff run — maybe even a World Series run?
Keagan Stiefel: Nationals trade Juan Soto to the Mariners
The Mariners have been one of the most fun teams in baseball over the last two seasons. Adding rookie Julio Rodríguez this season has only further developed their cool factor and making a trade for Soto would put them on par with those late-90’s Mariners teams. Soto would become Seattle’s best player since the days of Ichiro and firmly place the Mariners in the running for AL West titles for the next few years.
Ben Watanabe: Cubs trade Willson Contreras to the Cardinals
It feels crazy to say this, but for the first time in nearly two decades, St. Louis needs help behind the plate. Contreras would be a rental, but he could fill the void left by Yadier Molina’s knee injury and then provide needed pop in left field and at designated hitter once Molina presumably returns for the stretch run.