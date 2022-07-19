MLB Writer Explains How Three Red Sox Players Are Overachieving In 2022

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have turned in some exceptional performances from unexpected members of the team, one of whom didn’t even make the Opening Day roster.

The Athletic’s Chad Jennings on Tuesday pointed out some of the biggest surprises on the Red Sox’s roster this season. Boston’s lineup was supposed to mash, leaving little room for position players to make the list, but several pitchers have overachieved.

One such pitcher — and one who would be unanimous — is reliever John Schreiber.

“Seven American League relievers have thrown at least 20 shutdown innings this season, and this minor league call-up is one of them,” Jennings wrote. “Schreiber has pitched in 34 games and been charged with a run only three times.”

The right-hander with a unique arm angle has a 1.60 ERA and has been utilized in high-leverage spots during his meteoric rise. He’s become one of the top relievers in the league.

Garrett Whitlock, who began the year as a reliever, became a starter and now is back in the bullpen. He also deserves recognition for how he’s performed in 2022.

“He might be the highest pitcher on this list if not for the month lost to a hip injury,” Jennings wrote. “Ultimately, Whitlock is ‘overachieving’ only in the sense that he’s still a Rule 5 pick with only a year of big league experience, but he’s set a high bar for himself. Whitlock has played multiple roles with few hiccups aside from the injury.”