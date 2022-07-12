MLB Writer Names Five Potential Trade Candidates Red Sox Could Target

NESN Logo Sign In

With the MLB Trade Deadline approaching, the Red Sox could explore a variety of potential trade targets according to one MLB writer.

Not only could chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom help upgrade Boston’s pitching, as many would expect, but a few possible lineup additions may also be in the cards. According to R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports, the Red Sox are a potential suitor for some of baseball’s biggest rumor mill names.

Here are five to keep an eye on:

Luis Castillo, RHP — Cincinnati Reds

A name who will likely be rumored to various October-contending teams ahead of the deadline.

The 29-year-old Castillo is among the most appealing trade targets in the pitching market right now. He currently sits with a career-best 2.92 ERA in 71 innings over 12 starts this season.

Aside from a minor setback in April due to a sore shoulder, Castillo has been reliable and consistent. In two starts in the month of July, he’s allowed just two earned runs in 14 innings thrown while striking out 14 — a progressive trend that has seen his ERA decrease on a month-to-month basis since his season started in May.

The six-year veteran will most likely have many organizations flooding Cincinnati’s front office with phone calls.