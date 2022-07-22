MLB Writer Names Four Red Sox Fits On Trade Market With Rising Stocks

NESN Logo Sign In

As the Major League Baseball trade deadline approaches, rumors continue to swirl. The Boston Red Sox find themselves right in the mix as fans and media members try to predict their next maneuver.

At this point in the season, any team could make the first significant move. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand has the inside scoop on which trade targets are on the rise. Four of which he linked back to Boston.

Here are the four potential Red Sox fits:

Daniel Bard, RHP, Colorado Rockies

The former Red Sox has a six-year gap on his résumé but has been increasingly productive since his return and will be one of the most sought-after relievers at the deadline. He owns a 2.02 ERA with 42 strikeouts and a 1.009 WHIP in 35 2/3 innings. Bard also has 20 saves in 22 opportunities. Regardless of Tanner Houck’s production, the Red Sox could value closing experience. Bard’s also on a tear as the second half gets underway.

“The 37-year-old has excelled of late, allowing just two earned runs over his final 21 outings before the break, pitching to a 0.81 ERA during that stretch,” Feinsand wrote Thursday. “Bard is earning $4.4 million in 2022 and will be a free agent this winter.”

Feinsand also linked the Toronto Blue Jays and San Diego Padres as possible fits, but the Boston faithful should be rooting for a reunion.

Josh Bell, 1B, Washington Nationals

Bell has been linked to the Red Sox for a long time and would be a perfect plug-and-play addition to the roster given Bobby Dalbec and Franchy Cordero’s season-long struggles. The switch-hitting slugger is hitting .311 with 37 extra-base hits including 13 home runs and 50 RBIs in 93 games.