MLB Writer Names Four Red Sox Fits On Trade Market With Rising Stocks

As the Major League Baseball trade deadline approaches, rumors continue to swirl. The Boston Red Sox find themselves right in the mix as fans and media members try to predict their next maneuver.
At this point in the season, any team could make the first significant move. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand has the inside scoop on which trade targets are on the rise. Four of which he linked back to Boston.
Here are the four potential Red Sox fits:
Daniel Bard, RHP, Colorado Rockies
The former Red Sox has a six-year gap on his résumé but has been increasingly productive since his return and will be one of the most sought-after relievers at the deadline. He owns a 2.02 ERA with 42 strikeouts and a 1.009 WHIP in 35 2/3 innings. Bard also has 20 saves in 22 opportunities. Regardless of Tanner Houck’s production, the Red Sox could value closing experience. Bard’s also on a tear as the second half gets underway.
“The 37-year-old has excelled of late, allowing just two earned runs over his final 21 outings before the break, pitching to a 0.81 ERA during that stretch,” Feinsand wrote Thursday. “Bard is earning $4.4 million in 2022 and will be a free agent this winter.”
Feinsand also linked the Toronto Blue Jays and San Diego Padres as possible fits, but the Boston faithful should be rooting for a reunion.
Josh Bell, 1B, Washington Nationals
Bell has been linked to the Red Sox for a long time and would be a perfect plug-and-play addition to the roster given Bobby Dalbec and Franchy Cordero’s season-long struggles. The switch-hitting slugger is hitting .311 with 37 extra-base hits including 13 home runs and 50 RBIs in 93 games.
“Bell has just two home runs over the past month, but he has 15 extra-base hits and an impressive .360/.430/.596 slash line during that time,” Feinsand wrote.
He also linked the Houston Astros and New York Mets, but Boston has as big a need at first base as anyone in the league.
Luis Castillo, RHP, Cincinnati Reds
Castillo is arguably the top player on the trade market and would be a massive upgrade to a Red Sox roster that has needed spot starts from four different rookies and just lost Chris Sale to another injury.
The All-Star has recorded a 2.77 ERA with an 82-to-27 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 78 innings across 13 starts. Those numbers are helped by his recent tear.
“The right-hander went 4-0 with a 1.00 ERA in his final four starts prior to the All-Star break, as he struck out 33 batters in 27 innings,” Feinsand wrote.
The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees also are listed as fits, stiff competition.
David Robertson, RHP, Chicago Cubs
Robertson is the second 37-year-old closer rebounding to have a career year on the list. The veteran hurler has a 1.93 ERA with 48 strikeouts and a 0.991 WHIP. He’s recorded 13 saves in 18 opportunities. Given the lowly 72% conversion rate, he might be best suited for a high-leverage setup role.
“Robertson’s renaissance has carried into July; the veteran closer had a 1.69 ERA in his final nine appearances prior to the break, making him one of the prime rental candidates on the market,” Feinsand wrote.
The Minnesota Twins and Mets could vie for his services as well according to Feinsand.