Montreal Canadiens Select Juraj Slafkovský No. 1 In 2022 NHL Draft

The Montreal Canadiens selected Juraj Slafkovský with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, kicking off the weekend’s festivities with a surprise.

Slafkovský, a 19-year-old prospect from Slovakia, shot up NHL draft boards over the last few weeks, with his odds of becoming the No. 1 pick hitting +110 on draft day on DraftKings Sportsbook. Shane Wright was viewed by many as the consensus No. 1 prospect.

One notable expert, Corey Pronman of The Athletic, compared Slafkovsky to former Boston Bruin Rick Nash.

“Slafkovský has all the assets you’re looking for in a top NHL forward. He’s a 6-foot-4 winger who can beat opponents with speed and skill,” Pronman wrote. “He possesses outstanding puck skills, and can put pucks through legs and sticks at a very high rate. Slafkovský can use finesse, or power and quickness to get around defenders. Slafkovský can also set up and finish plays well. Physically, he won’t run over guys but his compete is good enough. He projects as a top-line winger with the potential to pop and become be a true star in the NHL.”

Slafkovsky was named MVP of the Olympics after leading Slovakia to a bronze medal and becomes the first Slovakian to be selected No. 1 overall in the history of the NHL draft.