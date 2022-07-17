Angry NASCAR Drivers Intentionally Hit Each During New Hampshire Race

LOUDON, N.H. — Things got weird during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race in the Granite State.
Brad Keselowski and Austin Dillon intentionally rammed their cars into each other late in Stage 2 of the Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The incident occurred while the field was under caution.
Take a look:
So, what was that all about? Moments after the dustup occurred, members of both drivers’ teams were scratching their heads.
“I have no clue what happened,” Dillon’s crew chief, Justin Alexander, told NBC Sports. Matt McCall, crew chief for Keselowski, shared a similar sentiment.
That said, Keselowski was heard on his radio accusing Dillon of attempting to wreck him on the backstretch. Dillon’s radio audio was not immediately available.
Dillon and Keselowski entered Sunday ranked 20th and 29th, respectively, in the NASCAR Cup Series standings.