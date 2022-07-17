Angry NASCAR Drivers Intentionally Hit Each During New Hampshire Race

NESN Logo Sign In

LOUDON, N.H. — Things got weird during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race in the Granite State.

Brad Keselowski and Austin Dillon intentionally rammed their cars into each other late in Stage 2 of the Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The incident occurred while the field was under caution.

Take a look:

THEY'RE FIGHTING WITH THEIR CARS!



Brad Keselowski and Austin Dillon are wrecking each other down the backstretch! #NASCAR



? : @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/qU1LM2tZgZ — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 17, 2022

So, what was that all about? Moments after the dustup occurred, members of both drivers’ teams were scratching their heads.

“I have no clue what happened,” Dillon’s crew chief, Justin Alexander, told NBC Sports. Matt McCall, crew chief for Keselowski, shared a similar sentiment.