NASCAR New Hampshire Live Stream: Watch Ambetter 301 Online, On TV

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in the Granite State.

Drivers are set to compete in Sunday’s Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, which once again is hosting its annual July NASCAR weekend. Martin Truex Jr. will start on the pole, followed by Chase Elliott, Kurt Busch, Darrell Wallace Jr. and Christopher Bell.

Elliott is looking for his second straight victory following last weekend’s triumph at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Here’s how to watch Sunday’s New Hampshire NASCAR race online and on TV:

When: Sunday, July 17, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: USA

Live stream: FuboTV | USA Network