Nathan Eovaldi Nearing Return, To Make Rehab Start In Worcester

The Red Sox will soon have back one of their veteran arms, as Nathan Eovaldi is set to make a rehab start at Triple-A Worcester on Sunday, the WooSox announced Friday.

Worcester has also added Kiké Hernández and Garrett Whitlock to the WooSox roster. They will begin their rehab assignments, as well.

Eovaldi has been sidelined for nearly a month due to lower back inflammation. He last made a start on June 8 against the Los Angeles Angels in a 1-0 Red Sox win.

Considering Eovaldi’s 2.20 ERA against American League East teams this season, manager Alex Cora and Boston’s pitching rotation surely could use the pitcher’s contributions — most notably with a hefty amount of games left against division opponents.

In 12 starts this season, Eovaldi is 4-2 with a 3.16 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings pitched.

Starters Chris Sale, Michael Wacha and Eovaldi have missed a noteworthy amount of time, resulting in an ongoing and crucial setback against the rest of the AL East.

In 2021, Eovaldi represented the Red Sox on the AL All-Star roster alongside Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, J.D. Martinez and Matt Barnes. He went on to finish the season with an 11-9 record, a 3.75 ERA and 195 strikeouts in 182 1/3 innings.