Nationals Open To Trading Juan Soto; How Report Will Impact Red Sox

The Washington Nationals made headlines on Saturday for reportedly putting one of the most valuable assets in Major League Baseball on the trade block.

The Nationals reportedly offered Juan Soto a historic 15-year, $440 million contract extension, which the 23-year-old slugger rejected. While the idea of saying no to $440 million dollars is inconceivable to most, that piece of news was not the biggest storyline for Washington.

After the team got rejected on what likely was the best offer they are willing to put on the table, they have decided to explore the idea of trading Soto.

“The All-Star outfielder recently turned down an offer from the Washington Nationals that would have made him the highest-paid player in baseball history, and the team now plans to entertain trade offers for him, a seismic development leading to the Aug. 2 deadline,” The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal wrote Saturday.

Rosenthal later wrote that the Nationals consider the idea of trading Soto before the deadline passes to be “due diligence” with the outfielder under team control through 2024.

What does this mean for the Red Sox?

Well, as far as the idea of trading for Soto, it’s not likely, and that’s putting it softly. Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom prides his organization on having a blossoming farm system, and acquiring Soto would decimate the prospect pool.

“Front offices are already having the conversations: What is it going to take to acquire Juan Soto in the wake of him turning down a 15-year, $440 million contract offer from the Nationals? And the answer is: The biggest trade package ever. ‘A Herschel Walker deal,’ one general manager said,” ESPN’s Jeff Passan tweeted Saturday.