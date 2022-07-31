Nationals Star Juan Soto Speaks Out Amid Flurry Of Trade Rumors

NESN Logo Sign In

A handful of big-name Major League Baseball players were moved this past week, but the crown jewel on the trade market still is up for grabs.

Juan Soto remains a Washington National as the Aug. 2 trade deadline rapidly approaches. It probably will take an unprecedented return to pry Soto out of the nation’s capital, but seemingly any price is justified when we’re talking about arguably the best young player in the big leagues.

Speaking with FOX’s Ken Rosenthal on Saturday, Soto didn’t pretend like he hasn’t heard all of the chatter about his future.

“It’s been crazy,” Soto told Rosenthal. “It feels weird to be in all of this stuff, all of these talkings, all of these teams fighting for me. It’s just been crazy.”

Soto added: “It would be pretty tough (to leave Washington) ’cause I always saw myself in a good spot here. I feel good, the city, bringing a championship here. But like I said, I’m a winning player and I will do anything to win. I would love to stay here, I would be more than glad. But at the end of the day, I don’t make the decisions. I’m just here to play, to give my 100% every day on the field and in the stadium and everywhere I go.”

Well, Soto did make one important decision. The 23-year-old turned down a significant contract extension offer from the Nationals, reportedly worth $440 million over 15 years. Soto didn’t tell Rosenthal exactly why he rejected the offer but he once again referenced to himself as a “winning player,” suggesting he’s not totally confident about Washington turning things around in the near future.

Where might Soto wind up? The St. Louis Cardinals, San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers and Texas Rangers reportedly are the leading contenders to acquire the two-time All-Star.