NBA Rumors: Danilo Gallinari Prefers To Sign With Celtics Upon Release

NESN Logo Sign In

It appears the mutual interest between the Celtics and Danil Gallinari is legitimate.

Gallinari is expected to be released by the San Antonio Spurs, and when that happens, his preference is to sign with the Celtics, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday.

Signing with Boston would mark the end of a wild week for Gallinari, who was part of the blockbuster trade between the Spurs and Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. Atlanta sent him (or his contract, at least) to the Spurs as part of a trade that made Dejounte Murray a Hawk.

All along, the Spurs were expected to waive Gallinari, and the Celtics have been an option even before the trade. Gallinari reportedly seeks the mid-level exception, which Boston has, at roughly $6.4 million.

Gallinari is a former first-round pick entering Year 15 of a solid career. He checks some boxes for Boston, most notably shooting and scoring, presumably off the bench. He came off the bench for the Hawks this past season, averaging just under 12 points and five rebounds per game in 66 contests.

It could be a busy day for Boston, who also is reportedly in the running for free agent big man Thomas Bryant for even more depth.