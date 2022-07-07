NBA Rumors: How Kevin Durant Has Reacted To Recruitment From Stars In League

NESN Logo Sign In

Several NBA stars reportedly have been doing their due diligence in wake of Kevin Durant requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets.

Those efforts apparently haven’t gone anywhere, though. At least now for now.

During the latest “Post Up with Chris Haynes” podcast, the Yahoo Sports league insider provided an update on Durant, who might be keeping his phone on “Do Not Disturb” these days.

“Since he requested a trade, there’s been numerous stars that I’ve spoken to that have been trying to get in touch with him to pick his brain and see if he would consider other avenues, just want to see what he’s thinking. KD’s gone dark,” Haynes said. “He’s not talking to anybody, not answering anybody’s phone calls, not responding to texts. KD has gone dark. The only time you see him get out into the sunlight is when he responds on Twitter and he’s not saying much on there aside from probably going at a fan or something like that. But yeah, he’s gone dark. I guess he’s hoping this process plays out the way he wants to, but he’s pretty much not speaking with anybody right now aside from his inner circle.”

Even if Durant was entertaining those phone calls and texts, many of those exchanges probably would have been pointless. The Nets understandably are looking to bring in a king’s ransom in exchange for the two-time Finals MVP, and only a handful of teams around the NBA have the assets to facilitate such a blockbuster.