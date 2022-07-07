NBA Rumors: Nets Had Laughable Kevin Durant Price In Timberwolves Trade Talks

NESN Logo Sign In

The Brooklyn Nets expected the Minnesota Timberwolves to trade some big name players in exchange for Kevin Durant. The offer was so far beyond a 1-for-1 deal.

According to Yahoo Sports NBA insider Vincent Goodwill, the Nets extended an insane offer to the Timberwolves. Goodwill discussed the trade rumor on the “Posted Up with Chris Haynes” podcast.

“I’d heard that Brooklyn came to Minnesota and said, ‘We want Karl-Anthony Towns, we want the Ant-Man (Anthony Edwards), and we want four draft picks,'” Goodwill said.

That’s a 6-for-1 deal, a pretty laughable one, too.

Towns is coming off one of his best years yet, having averaged 24.6 points, 11.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists. Over the center’s seven-year career, all of which have been spent in Minnesota, the right pieces of the puzzle have finally clicked in around him. To trade KAT away would undo this chemistry that has been a long time coming.

Edwards, Timberwolves’ 20-year-old small forward, put up big numbers in his second year in the league and in Minnesota. He averaged 21.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists last season. A young player on the rise might not be worth doing away for to get 33-year-old Durant.

On top of KAT and Edwards, the Nets wanted four draft picks. This was all around a pretty absurd ask. Of course, Durant comes with a high price tag, but this one was just too much to ask for him.