NBA Teams Across The Nation Respond To Bill Russell’s Death

NESN Logo Sign In

Many NBA teams and the entire basketball community are commemorating Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell, following his death at the age of 88 on Sunday. Aside from his monumental basketball career, Russell was a civil rights activist.

He made an impact both on and off the court between being the first African American basketball coach, a 12-time NBA All-Star and so much more. The list could go on forever.

The 11-time NBA Champion is being honored by many across all different platforms. NBA teams took to their social media accounts to give a statement on Russell and his greatness.

“The Kings join the basketball community in grieving the loss of NBA legend Bill Russell. A storied champion and fierce advocate for civil rights and social justice, Bill was a trailblazer who always led with his values,” the Sacramento Kings’ statement read. “His immeasurable impact will continue to resonate both on and off the court for years to come. We are keeping his family and friends in our thoughts at this time.”

A legend on and off the court, RIP Bill Russell ? pic.twitter.com/sKmsfOWiaj — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) July 31, 2022

The Washington Wizards shared a photo of Russell captioned, “A true champion in every way, on and off the court. Rest in peace, Bill Russell.”

A true champion in every way, on and off the court.



Rest in peace, Bill Russell. pic.twitter.com/cpm5KSte7N — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) July 31, 2022

“Bill Russell, who spent many of his formative years in the Bay Area, was a true giant in the game of basketball, and more importantly, in the game of life,” read the Golden State Warriors’ Twitter post. “While the accolades on the court were immense, it was his overall impact as a pioneer that will leave the greatest legacy.”