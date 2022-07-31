NBA Teams Across The Nation Respond To Bill Russell’s Death

Many NBA teams and the entire basketball community are commemorating Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell, following his death at the age of 88 on Sunday. Aside from his monumental basketball career, Russell was a civil rights activist.
He made an impact both on and off the court between being the first African American basketball coach, a 12-time NBA All-Star and so much more. The list could go on forever.
The 11-time NBA Champion is being honored by many across all different platforms. NBA teams took to their social media accounts to give a statement on Russell and his greatness.
“The Kings join the basketball community in grieving the loss of NBA legend Bill Russell. A storied champion and fierce advocate for civil rights and social justice, Bill was a trailblazer who always led with his values,” the Sacramento Kings’ statement read. “His immeasurable impact will continue to resonate both on and off the court for years to come. We are keeping his family and friends in our thoughts at this time.”
The Washington Wizards shared a photo of Russell captioned, “A true champion in every way, on and off the court. Rest in peace, Bill Russell.”
“Bill Russell, who spent many of his formative years in the Bay Area, was a true giant in the game of basketball, and more importantly, in the game of life,” read the Golden State Warriors’ Twitter post. “While the accolades on the court were immense, it was his overall impact as a pioneer that will leave the greatest legacy.”
The Toronto Raptors celebrated Russell’s many accomplishments in their post. They further honored him in the comment section, saying, “Bill Russell changed the game of basketball — and his commitment to standing up for social justice and inspiring generations makes him a giant of our game, on and off the court.”
“The LA Clippers join the basketball community in mourning the passing of Bill Russell — the ultimate winner, leader and trailblazer,” the Clippers expressed via social media. “His impact and his legend will live forever.”
The Phoenix Suns released a statement on both their and the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury’s behalf. “The greatest winner in the history of basketball and a trailblazer as the NBA’s first Black head coach, his impact on society extended far beyond the court,” the post read. “He used his platform to fight injustice and advocate for civil rights, creating a legacy that is imprinted on our league and carried on by players today.”
The Chicago Bulls also posted on their Twitter account, saying, “Legends are forever. RIP Bill Russell, truly a titan of our game.”
The Charlotte Hornets released a statement by their chairman Michael Jordan. “Bill Russell was a pioneer — as a player, as a champion, as the NBA’s first Black head coach and as an activist. He paved the way and set an example for every Black player who came into the league after him, including me,” Jordan said. “The world has lost a legend. My condolences to his family and may he rest in peace.”
The outpouring of support throughout the entire basketball community and beyond has been evident throughout the course of Sunday. Though many are saddened by the death of Russell, they have come together to mourn and honor him.