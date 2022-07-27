NBA Writer Highlights Nets’ Risk In Trading Kevin Durant For Jaylen Brown

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics reportedly engaged in trade discussions with the Brooklyn Nets regarding star forward Kevin Durant on Monday.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported the Celtics had gone as far as offering the Nets a trade package that included Jaylen Brown — a rumor which triggered a reaction from Brown on Twitter.

“The Celtics offered Brown, guard Derrick White and draft picks to the Nets for Durant, sources said. The proposal was rejected, and Brooklyn has asked Boston — in any proposal — to include Brown, Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, draft picks and potentially one more rotational player,” Charania wrote.

However, Sam Quinn of CBS Sports, suggested that the Nets would be taking a risk in potentially acquiring Jaylen Brown from the Celtics — highlighting a major factor that Brooklyn should consider.

Brown, 25, is one of the NBA’s bright young stars, yet to reach his peak. Yet, aside from his growing potential that’s been on full display in a Celtics uniform, the 2021 Eastern Conference All-Star doesn’t have the most enticing contract status.

As Quinn pointed out, Brown has more complications accompanying him — specifically, his contract — that could make the Nets hesitant. With a supermax contract extension being an option for Brown exclusively with the Celtics, he may possibly test out of the free agent market following the remaining two seasons left on his current contract — especially if finishing out that contract elsewhere.

Durant, on the other hand, remains under team control until the 2025-26 season, making his contract considerably more team-friendly. Despite entering his age 34 season, Durant finished last season averaging 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 6.4 assists while shooting 51.8% from the field. A year that earned him a 12th career NBA All-Star team spot.