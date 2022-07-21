NBA Writer Names Three ‘NBA Free Agency Steals’ Celtics Could Sign

NESN Logo Sign In

The Celtics appear to be finished with making big offseason additions, but Boston still has an opportunity to add an extra piece or two to round out its roster.

Brad Stevens wasn’t afraid to big the big splash moves to improve a championship-level team, and the president of basketball operations did so through trading for Malcolm Brogdon and signing Danilo Gallinari. The Celtics also made smaller moves through the draft (J.D. Davison), re-signing bench contributors and bringing in a Summer League standout (Mfiondu Kabengele).

While Davison proved he has the talent to surpass is value at No. 53 in the 2022 NBA Draft, and the young players on the roster can improve, the big splash plays for the Celtics prove they are interested in veterans. As Grant Williams pointed out, he believes Boston’s lack of disciple in the NBA Finals resulted in their loss to the Golden State Warriors, and veterans are a good solution to that.

Boston let its $17.1 million traded player exception expire, but it still has ways it can bring players into the roster.

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley identified three veteran free agents the Celtics could sign at a minimum contract: Demarcus Cousins, Dwight Howard and Jeremy Lamb.

Boston are reportedly looking to add a back-up big man to the roster, and Aron Baynes is reportedly not an option — Luke Kornet could fill in for the role, but Boston will likely look at all their options.

“Frankly, the 31-year-old’s combination of size (6-foot-10, 270 pounds) and skill is seldom seen across the entire league,” Buckley wrote about Cousins on Thursday. “Now, anyone hoping to see Cousins return to stardom can let that idea go, as he can’t defend enough to hold down a major role.