New Hall Of Famer Tony Olivia Calls For Red Sox Legend’s Induction

Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz headlined a trailblazing Baseball Hall of Fame class on Sunday.

Ortiz joined first baseman and manager Gil Hodges, pitcher Jim Kaat, third baseman Minnie Miñoso, outfielder Tony Oliva, player/manager/team organizer Bud Fowler and Negro League baseball legend Buck O?Neil in the 2022 class — as the baseball hall finally welcomed some of the most impactful names in the history of the game.

Oliva — who racked up awards for the Minnesota Twins throughout the 1960’s and 70’s — was chosen by the “Golden Days Era” as the fifth Cuban-born player to be inducted. Following the induction ceremony, he gave a recommendation as to who should be the sixth.

“Luis Tiant belongs in the Hall of Fame,” Oliva said, as transcribed by Alex Speier of The Boston Globe. “? He was everything. I don’t know why he’s not in the Hall of Fame.”

Oliva’s sentiment has long been shared by members of the baseball community. Tiant spent eight seasons with the Red Sox, finishing his 19-year career with a 3.30 earned run average, making three All-Star games and winning two ERA titles. His JAWS (which combines the WAR of a players seven best seasons) is 59th-best all-time at 55.1.

Tiant will likely make the Golden Days Era ballot again in 2023. He turns 82-years-old on Nov. 23.